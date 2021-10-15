DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 18th (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify’s (NYSE:DV) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 18th. DoubleVerify had issued 13,333,335 shares in its initial public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $360,000,045 based on an initial share price of $27.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of DV stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $54,766,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

