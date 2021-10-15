Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Dorel Industries had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $764.99 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

