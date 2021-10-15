Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $468.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $485.00 to $468.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.92.

NYSE DPZ opened at $477.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

