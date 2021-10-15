Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,754,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,318 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.74% of Dollar General worth $379,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dollar General by 16.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $213.68. 5,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,665. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

