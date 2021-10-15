Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Document Security Systems were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Document Security Systems by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Document Security Systems by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Document Security Systems stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.94. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Document Security Systems, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

