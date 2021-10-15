Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DSEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth $155,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

