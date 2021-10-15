Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.