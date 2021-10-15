Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 43,267.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,138,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,517.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 681,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 639,188 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,603,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,571.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.