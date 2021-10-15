Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Diodes by 14.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Diodes by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 182.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Diodes stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,742 shares of company stock worth $14,849,164. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

