Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,501,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $71,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6,057.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 861,456 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,822,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,531,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

