Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 883,287 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 118.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of Neogen worth $75,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 148,957 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 90,038 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

