Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 144,093 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.28% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $70,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

