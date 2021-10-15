Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 927.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $69,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $92.35 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

