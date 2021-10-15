Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $75.76 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $75,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 98.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.