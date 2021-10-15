Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.24 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,836 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $74,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 256.3% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAS opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

