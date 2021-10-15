Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.85 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 878,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $70,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

