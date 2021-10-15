Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.43 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $69,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.78 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

