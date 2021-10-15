Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $73,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.