Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of Agree Realty worth $70,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

