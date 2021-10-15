Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 76,376 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 878,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $70,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,237,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

