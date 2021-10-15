Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Down to $34.70

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $33.89. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 283 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $72,000,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $11,436,000. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,078.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 156,581 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCOM)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

