DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.00

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $88.90, with a volume of 8752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.86.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,234 shares of company stock worth $22,840,444.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $36,062,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $30,281,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.