Digitalcoin Price Up 6.1% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $371,706.43 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,355.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.27 or 0.06283470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.06 or 0.00311401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.92 or 0.01021774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00089196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.00449627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.00317851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00284304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004766 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,869,986 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

