DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,697,552.70 in Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 1,350 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $22,275.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.65. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,848,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,822,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

