DigitalBits (XDB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $463.05 million and $3.49 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00314612 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007808 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001960 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006570 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000159 BTC.
DigitalBits Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “
Buying and Selling DigitalBits
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
