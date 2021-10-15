DigitalBits (XDB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $463.05 million and $3.49 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00314612 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001960 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.