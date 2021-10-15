Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Reduced by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 71.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.