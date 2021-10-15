DIGG Tops 24 Hour Volume of $239,750.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $239,750.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $56,773.69 or 0.96097756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00118002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00072308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,096.52 or 1.00029478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.71 or 0.06424792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

