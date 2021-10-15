Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Down 2.9%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.94 and last traded at $106.82. 40,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,713,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.24.

The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $393,115,000 after purchasing an additional 390,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

