Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $18,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 840.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.24.

FANG traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $109.95. 18,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $114.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

