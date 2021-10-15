Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,400 at Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,751.88 ($49.02).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,639 ($47.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a market cap of £84.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.09. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,537.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,421.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,701 shares of company stock valued at $90,610,366.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

