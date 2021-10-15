DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the second quarter worth $4,886,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DHBC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,926. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. DHB Capital has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.