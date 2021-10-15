Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DTCWY. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.