Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 68,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,922. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBOEY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

