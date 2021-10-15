Deutsche Bank AG Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $247.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.22. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $195.75 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

