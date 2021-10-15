Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,578,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,050,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,983,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,989,000 after acquiring an additional 336,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $26,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,167.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

