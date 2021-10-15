Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of GATX worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GATX by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

NYSE:GATX opened at $94.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

