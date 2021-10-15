Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,862 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $4,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $48,004,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,801,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 254,349 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.45 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

