Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Regis were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,787,000 after buying an additional 233,573 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%. The business had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

