Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 24,511 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Immunovant worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 319,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

IMVT opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other Immunovant news, Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

