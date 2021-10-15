Destination Wealth Management Sells 2,072 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $208.64. 5,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.43 and a 200-day moving average of $200.79. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

