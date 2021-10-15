Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,391 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $2,819.56. The company had a trading volume of 38,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,675. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,795.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,534.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

