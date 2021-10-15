Destination Wealth Management Purchases 63 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

NYSE LMT traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.41. 15,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

