Destination Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $24,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 447,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. 399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

