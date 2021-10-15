Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,612 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.9% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $179,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.58. 74,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,349. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

