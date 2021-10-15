Destination Wealth Management Buys 508,724 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 6,343.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,724 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $32,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 156.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6,225.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after buying an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

