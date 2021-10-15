Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.