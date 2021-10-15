Derwent London’s (DLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLN. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,406.44 ($44.51).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,409 ($44.54) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 74.13. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,562 ($33.47) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,646.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,509.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is 1.61%.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

