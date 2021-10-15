Derwent London’s (DLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLN. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,406.44 ($44.51).
LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,409 ($44.54) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 74.13. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,562 ($33.47) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,646.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,509.59.
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.