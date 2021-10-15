Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Cowen

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.41.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 632,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 156,073 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

