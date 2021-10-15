Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,867 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

