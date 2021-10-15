Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.91% from the company’s current price.

TACO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

TACO opened at $9.38 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $341.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 268,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 135,627 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

